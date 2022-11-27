European party leader urges 'solidarity' in helping Ukraine refugees

The leader of the European People's Party (EPP) in the European Parliament, Manfred Weber, is calling for more European solidarity in accommodating Ukrainian refugees.



"If more Ukrainians are forced to flee over the winter because of Russian bombardments and attacks, then Western Europe must take on more responsibility," Weber told Germany's Bild am Sonntag newspaper.



It was an "unprecedented challenge" that had to be met with "solidarity," the German politician was cited as saying.



According to the UN refugee agency, some 7.9 million people from Ukraine have so far sought protection abroad because of the war since it began on February 24.



Of these, just over 1 million had registered in Germany, according to the Interior Ministry.



France (about 119,000), Italy (about 173,000) and Spain (about 154,000) have registered considerably fewer refugees, according to the UNHCR.



Poland further east has taken in the most, with more than 1.5 million people from Ukraine.



EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson told the same newspaper that "member states that still have capacity are clearly increasing their efforts to help member states that are at capacity."



Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have brought serious fears of a winter without proper heating or electricity.



