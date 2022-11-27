Either Ukraine wins or whole Europe loses: Polish PM

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warned on Saturday that if Ukraine is not victorious in the war started by Russia, all of Europe will suffer the consequences.

He was speaking in Kyiv where he met with his counterparts from Ukraine and Lithuania as a part of the trilateral cooperation format, known as the Lublin Triangle.

"Europe noticed the threat from Russia too late, so today we cannot delay in helping Ukraine. This war will end when every house, every school, every hospital and every road is reclaimed," Morawiecki said.

"Either Ukraine is victorious or all of Europe will be lost."

Morawiecki said that his country stands with Ukraine on the international stage because they "stand on the side of freedom."

"Poland, and I am convinced that Lithuania too, will support Ukraine as long as it takes," he added.

The three politicians met to discuss the current situation in Ukraine and to commemorate the millions of Ukrainians who died in the 1932-33 famine, which was caused by Soviet authorities.

"We're meeting on the 90th anniversary of the famine that was orchestrated by the Russian communist regime," Morawiecki said.

"Today the world is yet again facing the threat of an orchestrated famine, which Russia wants to evoke in Africa and in east-central Asia," the Polish prime minister said.

He was referring to the problem of exporting Ukraine's grain through its primary route, the Black Sea. Russia is currently blocking access to Ukrainian ports, which could create a famine.

The three prime ministers of the countries making up the Lublin Triangle have also signed a declaration of cooperation.

This declaration, according to Ukraine's prime minister, Denys Shmyhal, "stresses the significant contribution of the Lublin Triangle in consolidating international support for Ukraine and countering Russia's aggressive policy."