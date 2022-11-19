Climate activists throw flour on Andy Warhol car in Italy

Climate activists of ''Ultima Generazione (Last Generation)" throw flour on Andy Warhol's work, in Milan, Italy, November 18, 2022. (REUTERS Photo)

Italian climate activists threw flour Friday at an Andy Warhol exhibition in Milan, according to media reports.

Environmental group, Ultima Generazione, or Last Generation, staged the protest and threw 8 kilograms (17.6 pounds) of flour on a BMW car that was repainted by the American artist.

The protest held at Fabbrica del Vapore, a cultural center hosting a retrospective of the pop-art master, targeted the colorful 1979 BMW M1.

Later, members of the group tried to glue themselves to the car's windows while others were sitting in the display area.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini criticized the protest and noted similar protests across Europe.

"Let them pay the damages and spend some time where they deserve," Salvini said on Twitter. He is also the minister of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility.

The group blamed the media for remaining "silent" about the truth.

"We feel obligated to do so," it said on Twitter.

The protest is the latest example of actions spreading across Europe, including in the UK, Germany, Spain and France.













