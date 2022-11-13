Body recovered after building collapse in northern France

The body of a man was recovered in the early hours of Sunday after two adjacent buildings on a busy street in Lille collapsed the day before, emergency services in the northern French city said.



The man had been reported missing. Another man was pulled from the rubble on Saturday, albeit only with light injuries.



An investigation is proceeding into whether renovation work to one of the buildings could have been to blame for the collapse.



The buildings collapsed near the historic main square, according to the La Voix du Nord newspaper.



Residents of the buildings had already been evacuated after a young person arriving in the early morning hours of Saturday saw large cracks, Mayor Martine Aubry said.



