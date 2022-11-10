Ukrainian president, UK premier discuss defense support, assistance, grain deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed defense support for Ukraine, assistance to Kyiv in enduring the winter period, and the Black Sea grain deal during a phone conversation with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday.

"I had a phone call with UK PM Rishi Sunak. We discussed the multifaceted defense support for Ukraine and assistance in enduring the winter period. We also spoke in favor of the continuation of the "grain deal" and agreed positions on the eve of important international events," Zelenskyy said on his Twitter account.

A day earlier, Sunak's office published a message on Twitter expressing the need for equipping Ukrainian forces against Russia.

"As temperatures plummet in Ukraine this winter, it is essential Ukrainian troops are well equipped in their resistance to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's brutality . We are continuing our support by sending vital clothing & equipment to enable Ukrainians to stand strong in their fight for their country," the statement read.

Zelenskyy congratulated Sunak, who took over as the country's new premier after Liz Truss on Oct. 25.

Truss stepped down from her post on Oct. 20, making her the shortest-serving premier in British history.