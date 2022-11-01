France plans international aid conference for Ukraine

France is organizing an international aid conference for Ukraine to strengthen the country's civilian resilience through the winter.



French President Emmanuel Macron and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky reached an agreement for the conference during a phone call on Tuesday, the Élysée Palace reported.



"Ukraine's water supply and electricity infrastructure have suffered significant damage in the Russian attacks. Action is needed before winter," Macron wrote on Twitter. "We shall swiftly mobilize both the international community and the private sector."



Preparations for the December 13 Paris conference should begin shortly, the palace said. A bilateral conference on December 12 will serve to mobilize French companies.



The presidents also discussed the current situation on the ground and the recent developments in the Ukrainian counteroffensive.



"As I confirmed this morning to President Zelensky, we are fully mobilized to increase our military support for Ukraine, particularly with regard to its air defences," Macron tweeted.

