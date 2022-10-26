ITALYS NEW PREMIER SAYS SHE IS NOT A STEP BEHIND MEN

Italy's new premier says she is 'not a step behind men'

Italy’s new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni adresses the parliament, ahead of a confidence vote at Montecitirio palace in Rome on October 25, 2022. (AFP Photo)

Italy's prime minister on Tuesday lashed out on accusation by a member of the parliament from the main opposition Democratic Party.

"I have heard someone say that I want women to be one step behind men. Look at me, Honorable [Debora] Serracchiani (congresswoman of the Democratic Party). Does it seem to you that I'm a step behind men?," Giorgia Meloni said at the Parliament when presenting her political program.

Meloni's remarks came after Serracchiani claimed that Meloni "wants women one step behind men and dedicated only to family and children."

Meloni became Italy's first woman prime minister after her right-wing coalition emerged victorious in general elections on Sept. 25. She is now seeking a vote of confidence in the lower wing of parliament on Tuesday and in the upper chamber, the Senate, on Wednesday.

She has also been accused of harboring sympathy for Italy's fascist period of 1922-1943 and its leader during that time.

"Freedom and democracy are the hallmarks of contemporary European civilization in which I have always seen myself. For this reason, I have never felt sympathy and closeness towards anti-democratic regimes, including fascism," she said.