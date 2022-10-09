SCHOLZS PARTY CONFIDENT AS GERMANS IN LOWER SAXONY GO TO THE POLLS

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is hoping voters in the north-western state of Lower Saxony give his Social Democrats (SPD) a boost when they go to the polls on Sunday.



With soaring inflation, an energy crunch and a potential looming recession weighing on Germans, some 6.1 million people in the large state that stretches from the North Sea to the Harz mountains are eligible to elect a new state parliament



Lower Saxony is led by the SPD, who are in coalition with the conservative Christian Democrats (CDU). The state's popular SPD premier, Stephan Weil, was expected to edge out his rivals, according to opinion polls.



Weil is seeking a third term but is aiming for an alliance with the Greens this time around. The two parties - plus the liberal Free Democrats - form Scholz's government at the federal level.



The polls indicate Weil has a lead of several percentage points ahead of his CDU rival, Bernd Althusmann.



The energy crisis and rising prices have been the dominant issues in the campaign. State policy such as a lack of teachers and a restructuring of agriculture are the top local issues, but have taken a back seat to the national concerns.



With about 8 million inhabitants, Lower Saxony is the fourth most populous federal state in Germany.



The state parliament is elected for five years.

