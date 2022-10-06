France launches electricity forecast as supply shortage fears grow

The French government on Thursday introduced a national energy-saving plan to reduce power consumption over the winter amid fears of supply shortages in the months ahead.



The plan includes measures familiar from other countries such as less public lighting, and less heating and warm water in public buildings.



It is also however aimed at convincing the population at large to reduce their consumption.



As part of this drive, France is launching a televised electricity forecast.



After the weather report and between other programmes, information about the load on the power grid will be broadcast using green, yellow and red symbols to show how much power is available, Le Parisien newspaper reported.



The government hopes to reach around 80% of the public.



Information on the expected load on the French grid is also available from national grid provider RTE which posts the data online.



A green symbol means the nation's electricity use is in balance, while yellow indicates some strain.



Red means there may be supply interruptions, and at that level people will be asked to reduce their consumption between the hours of 8 am and 12 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm, for example by using their washing machines or ovens at another point during the day.



People are not being asked to stop watching television.



One of the measures causing some consternation is the possible direct intervention in hot water consumption.



RTE has the ability to remotely stop hot water consumption between the hours of 12pm and 2 pm. About 4.3 million households in France could be affected.



The restriction will be imposed via a networked electricity meter called "Linky."



Paris is bracing for supply shortages as more than half the country's 56 nuclear power stations are out of action for maintenance. The country is heavily reliant on nuclear-generated electricity.



It is unclear whether the power plants will be operating again by winter, as the government has demanded.



Nuclear power issues have hit France at a bad time as sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine mean the availability of natural gas is already lower than usual.



France has put a coal-fired power plant in north-eastern Saint-Avold back into operation given the energy crisis.



