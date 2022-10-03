GERMANY TAKES PUTINS NUCLEAR THREATS VERY SERIOUSLY

The German government takes Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear threats "very seriously" but will not allow itself to be blackmailed by Moscow, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in an interview.
"We take his words very seriously, anything else would be negligent," she told the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung newspaper.
Putin has shown time and again that he does not shy away from the worst war crimes, Baerbock said.
At the same time, however, Putin also knew "that no country in the world - not even those that, like China, have not taken a clear position so far - would simply accept playing with fire on this issue," Baerbock said.
"We must not and will not engage in blackmail - Putin would see that as an invitation to further escalation."
She said she was convinced that the Russian president is losing support internationally.
"Hardly any country in the world still backs Putin; young Russians are fleeing the country by the hundreds of thousands. The Russian president is more lonely and isolated than ever before."