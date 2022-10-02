Polish party leader: Warsaw defending against 'German domination'

Ahead of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's visit to Poland, Jarosław Kaczyński, the leader of the conservative nationalist ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, has slammed what he sees as "German domination" of the EU.



"What is happening now is an attempt to create a European state with Germany at the head," Kaczyński said on Sunday in the Baltic Sea resort of Kołobrzeg. Poland does not agree with this, he said, adding that he had also told German Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader Friedrich Merz this recently.



Baerbock plans to travel to Warsaw on Monday, where the Green politician is due to take part in the celebrations at the German Embassy for the Day of German Unity and give a speech.



On Tuesday morning, Baerbock is due to meet her Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau for talks at the Foreign Ministry.



The PiS government has intensified its anti-German rhetoric with a view to the coming parliamentary elections in the autumn of 2023. At the beginning of September, a parliamentary commission in Warsaw presented an expert report that put Poland's World War II losses at more than €1.3 trillion ($1.27 trillion).



At the same time, Kaczyński renewed his demand for compensation payments. The topic is also likely to play a role in the meeting between Baerbock and Rau.



The German government rejects the demand for reparations, referring to the Two-plus-Four Treaty of 1990 on the foreign policy consequences of German unification which Berlin believes settled the issue.



