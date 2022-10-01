News Europe Migrants injured after wild police chase in Czech Republic

A van with 29 migrants on board crashed in the Czech Republic after a police chase, sending several people to hospital, the CTK news agency reported on Saturday.



The police pursued the the van, which entered the country from Slovakia, after the driver failed to stop at the Lanžhot border checkpoint.



During the chase, the driver allegedly tried to force a police car off the road. He finally lost control of the vehicle at an intersection in the town of Břeclav and crashed it into two parked cars, a traffic sign and a house, the agency reported, citing police.



Six people were seriously injured and 15 slightly to moderately wounded, a police spokesman said. Five children were among those receiving medical treatment.



The migrants were reportedly from Syria.



Breclav is located about 230 kilometres south-east of Prague.



The Czech Republic temporarily reintroduced border controls with Slovakia on Thursday as a response to illegal migrants on the Balkan route to Western Europe.



Since the beginning of the year, according to official data, almost 12,000 so-called transit migrants who declare a different country of destination have been recorded in the Czech Republic. Most of them are said to be Syrians.







































