Energy-related issues continue to dominate agendas of European countries

Energy-related issues continue to dominate the agenda of European countries, as they could face major challenges in supplying affordable energy to households and industries this winter.

New plans were put forward Friday in response to the deepening crisis.

SPAIN



Despite major interventions in Spain's electricity markets, including a cap on the price of gas, consumers are seeing their monthly electricity bills increase faster than many of their European peers.

In August, average electricity bills were up 60.6% compared to last year, according to Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data from Eurostat.

In Germany, by contrast, which has been heavily reliant on Russian gas, average electricity bills climbed just 16.6% in the same period.

France, which has suffered prolonged shutdowns of its nuclear reactors due to a lack of water for cooling and maintenance issues, has also protected consumers from dramatic electricity bill increases. There, prices only rose 7.7%.

Across the EU, there are dramatic differences in how much bills have risen in the last 12 months, with the average annual increase sitting at 35.7%.

BELGIUM



The Doel 3 reactor that has been in operation for 40 years will be shut down Friday in compliance with a law on a nuclear phase-out.

Despite the energy crisis in Europe, the nuclear reactor in Doel, north of the port city of Antwerp, will close Friday.

This is the first time that a nuclear reactor will be permanently shut down in Belgium.

The Doel 3 reactor, one of four reactors of the Doel Nuclear Power Plant, will disconnect from the grid at 21.15 local time due to the nuclear phase-out law enforced by past governments.

The 1,006 megawatt-hours capacitated reactor was built in 1978 and was grid connected in 1982.

SWITZERLAND



Swiss retail giants Migros and Coop have decided to reduce thermostat and light use in shops due to the looming energy crisis, according to media reports on Friday.

At Migros, the temperature will be reduced to 19 degrees Celsius (66 F), news portal Nau.ch reported.

Coop will also reduce the temperature in stores and offices by 2 degrees, it added.

Customers will not only have to prepare for cooler temperatures but less lighting, according to the report.

Both wholesalers confirmed they will do without Christmas lights this year, to save energy.

GREECE



Main opposition SYRIZA spokesman, Nasos Iliopoulos, blamed the ruling New Democracy government of "making a deliberate political choice to plunder society in the energy sector."

Iliopoulos, who gave an interview Friday to the left-wing affiliated Sto Kokkino 105.5 FM radio station, accused the government of giving subsidies to the people from money taken from them.

"The money for the subsidies that the government is giving to keep down prices is taken from society, at a time when there are increased tax revenues, which from VAT alone amount to 2.5 billion, and inflation is running at 11-12%, when the ruling New Democracy party refuses to reduce the excise tax on fuel or the VAT on basic foodstuffs," he said.