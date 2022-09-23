Summer fires in France burn 65,000 hectares, 48 people arrested

Devastating summer fires in France burned through 65,000 hectares while 48 people were arrested, Gendarmerie spokesperson Marie-Laure Pezant told RTL France on Friday.



Pezant told the radio programme RTL Matin that the area burned was six times the size of Paris, adding that 12 of the 48 people arrested had been convicted in relation to the blazes.



On Thursday, French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said the summer fires were of an "unprecedented scale," thanking firefighters for their efforts.



The French fire brigade fought forest fires, some of them devastating, all summer. The blazes were particularly difficult to contain after long periods of drought, and some of them were suspected to have been started deliberately.



