SPAINS LEFT-WING GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY WEALTH TAX

Spain's left-wing government wants to cushion the burden of high inflation on broad sections of the population with a temporary tax on the rich.



"When we talk about the rich, we are talking about millionaires," Finance Minister María Jesús Montero told the TV channel La Sexta.



"It is about protecting the normal incomes of 99% of the country's citizens," she added. According to her, "only 1% of the population" would be affected.



Exactly from which assets the new tax planned for next year is to be levied, how long it is to apply, how high the tax rate will be and what revenues are to be expected, the government also left open on Friday for the time being.



At 10.5% in August, inflation in Spain is slightly above the EU average of 10.1%. The reason for this is the sharp rise in prices for energy and food, especially as a result of the Russian war on Ukraine.



The tax debate has intensified because, after Madrid, Andalusia also wants to abandon the levying of wealth tax: The left-wing coalition government of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez accuses the two autonomous regions governed by the conservatives of slashing taxes in order to attract companies from other parts of the country.



The government had already announced temporary special taxes for banks and energy companies, but the companies concerned want to defend themselves against these in court.



The additional revenue is to help finance relief packages for citizens. There is already free local transport, cheaper petrol, tax cuts on electricity and gas and a special payment for student scholarship holders.



