Germany ready to grant asylum to Russians fleeing partial mobilization: Minister

Germany is ready to grant asylum to Russian deserters who oppose their country's partial mobilization, the country's interior minister said Thursday.

"Deserters threatened with serious repression can as a rule obtain international protection in Germany," Nancy Faeser told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.

"Anyone who courageously opposes (Russian President) Vladimir Putin's regime and thereby falls into great danger can apply for asylum (in Germany) on the grounds of political persecution," she noted.

For months, Germany has been accepting Russian dissidents who have been persecuted and threatened, she added.

Justice Minister Marco Buschmann echoed Faeser's remarks.

"Anyone who hates Putin's path and loves liberal democracy is welcome in Germany," he said in a tweet.

Putin on Wednesday announced a partial mobilization in Russia, calling up 300,000 reservists for likely deployment to Ukraine. He also vowed to use "all means" at Russia's disposal if its territorial integrity is in danger, which was widely interpreted as a nuclear threat.