France labels planned referendums in eastern Ukraine 'a parody'

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday labelled planned referendums announced by Russian-backed representatives in Ukraine's separatist regions "a parody."

Speaking to reporters in New York City ahead of his speech at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, Macron said referendums that will be held in the coming days in four regions of eastern Ukraine under the control of pro-Russian separatists would have no legal consequences, according to local media.

"I think what was announced by Russia is a parody," Macron said adding: "Even the idea of organizing referendums in areas that had recognized the war and were bombarded is the signature of cynicism."

Ukraine's Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions will hold referendums on joining Russia on Sept. 23-27, according to the Russian-backed regional proxies.