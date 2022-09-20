German foreign minister accuses Russia of attacking core UN values

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has stressed the United Nation's vital ongoing role in managing global crises ahead of travelling to New York for the UN General Assembly meeting that begins in New York on Tuesday.



However, Baerbock added that this week's General Assembly would not be "like the previous ones," and accused Moscow of attacking the principles on which the United Nations was founded with its invasion of Ukraine.



Despite being one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, Russia was showing total disregard for international law and the entire global order, she charged.



"It takes the United Nations for us to find common solutions to global problems. No country should have to live in fear of a stronger neighbour attacking it," Baerbock said.



The UN could be characterised by people listening to each other with respect and understanding, united in shared fundamental values such as the renunciation of violence and the equality of all nations, Baerbock said.



On Ukraine, Baerbock said that Germany stood firmly by the country's side and would continue to support it "with everything it needs" to bring about peace.



The focus in New York this week would be on "how to deal with and prosecute the horrific crimes committed in Ukraine in Russia's name," as well as de-escalating the risk of a nuclear disaster in the country as the shelling of nuclear plants threatened a "catastrophe for millions of people," Baerbock added.



More than 140 heads of state and government are expected to attend the week-long 77th General Debate of the UN General Assembly in New York this week.

