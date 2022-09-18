ITALYS RENZI SLAMS FIVE STAR MOVEMENT LEADER ONE WEEK AHEAD OF POLL

News Europe Italy's Renzi slams Five Star Movement leader one week ahead of poll

Former Italian prime minister and centrist Matteo Renzi has accused Five Star Movement leader Giuseppe Conte of inciting violence at a campaign event one week ahead of parliamentary elections.



"Shame on you," Renzi said in response to a comment by Conte that Renzi should "come to Palermo without an escort and tell people to abolish the basic income."



Many Italians, especially in the south, receive a basic income, of which the Five Star Movement is one of the main proponents and which other parties want to abolish.



According to the latest polls, Italy's current centre-right alliance is on the verge of a clear election victory on September 25. Prime Minister Mario Draghi's national unity government was brought down by party infighting in July.



Matteo Salvini of the right-wing populist Lega attacked the outgoing Draghi for his statements on alleged Russian election interference.



Draghi had said on Friday that Italian politics would not be defeated by foreign enemies and their "pupazzi prezzolati," which can be understood as "hired stooges."



Many saw this as a dig at Salvini, who maintained close relations with Russia for years and was an admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Draghi should rather procure more aid for the Italians because of high energy costs, Salvini said.



"I don't know if he has understood the national emergency we are in," he said.



