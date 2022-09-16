Chancellor Scholz urges more European cooperation on arms exports

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has promoted European cooperation on arms exports, as Berlin prepares a massive investment programme for its own military.



An existing body called the Organisation for Joint Armament Co-operation (OCCAR) has what it takes to become "the nucleus of European cooperation," Scholz told a military conference in Berlin.



OCCAR was set up by several European countries in 1996 to "improve the efficiency and reduce the costs of their armaments co-operation."



Members states will, however, have to revisit their reservations and change regulations on the use and export of jointly produced systems, Scholz said.



"This may come as a surprise to some - but the Federal Government is prepared to do so," Scholz said.



Germany has traditionally had a highly restrictive arms export policy, but many of these tenets have fallen away as it sends German-made weapons and other hardware to Ukraine.



Speaking on Thursday at the conference, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht had already advocated softening Germany's guidelines for arms exports in order to facilitate cooperation with European allies such as France, Spain or Britain.



