AMSTERDAMS SCHIPHOL AIRPORT CUTS PASSENGER NUMBERS BY 18%

Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport is to cut passenger numbers by an average 18% up to the end of October as a result of a lack of security personnel, the airport management announced on Friday.



Whereas the limit had been set at 67,500 passengers taking off per day during September and 69,500 in October, these figures are to be cut to 54,500 and 57,500 respectively.



The airport's chief executive, Dick Benschop, resigned on Wednesday following reports of near chaos at the airport as a result of a lack of personnel. Airlines have been instructed to cut back flights, with resultant delays and cancellations for passengers.



At the start of the week, queues for departing passengers built up in front of the terminal buildings.



Dutch airline KLM reacted with disappointment. "These measures have far-reaching consequences for our passengers, colleagues and Schiphol's national and international reputation and so also for KLM," it said.



KLM said it would do its best to allow passengers with booked tickets to travel. It called for proper order to be rapidly re-established, so that passengers knew what they were facing, in the longer term as well.



