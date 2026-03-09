German manufacturing new orders fall 11.1% in January

New orders in manufacturing saw a significant decline in January following a high volume of large-scale orders in December 2025, the German Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said in a statement on Monday.

When large-scale orders are excluded, new orders were 0.4% lower than in the previous month.

The less volatile three-month on three-month comparison showed that new orders in the period from November 2025 to January 2026 were 7.4% higher than in the previous three months.

The manufacture of fabricated metal products saw the sharpest decline with 39.4%, while machinery and equipment fell 13.5%.

By contrast, the automotive industry saw a 10.4% increase in new orders, and the manufacture of other transport equipment, including aircraft and ships, rose 9.2%.

Domestic orders fell 16.2% during the month, while foreign orders dropped 7.1%.

New orders from the euro area decreased by 7.3%, and orders from outside the euro area declined by 7.1%.

The real turnover in manufacturing was up 1.5% in January compared with the previous month.





