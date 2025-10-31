TÜRKIYES EXPORTS CLIMB 2.8% YEAR-ON-YEAR IN SEPTEMBER

Turkish exports surged 2.8% year-on-year to $22.5 billion in September, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data released on Friday.

Imports also rose 8.7% to $29.4 billion in September, resulting in a trade deficit of $6.9 billion, up 33.8% year-on-year.

Excluding energy and non-monetary gold, the foreign trade balance posted a deficit of $1.2 billion in September, the data showed.

The ratios of the manufacturing industries' products sector, the agriculture, forestry, and fishing sector, and the mining and quarrying sector in total exports were 94.5%, 3%, and 1.8%, respectively.

High-tech's share in the manufacturing side was at 3.1% in September, and medium-high tech's share was at 40.3%.

The top destination country for Turkish exports was Germany with $1.9 billion, followed by the UK with $1.38 billion and the US with $1.35 billion.

China was the top source of imports to Türkiye with $4.2 billion, followed by Russia with $3.24 billion and Germany with $2.36 billion.

In January-September, the country's exports totaled $192.6 billion, up 4.1%, and imports were at $252.6 billion, up 5.9%.

The foreign trade deficit in the nine months was $67 billion, up 11.8% compared to the same period of 2024.





