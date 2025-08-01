News Economy Trump rails again against Fed chief, calls for board to take control

Trump rails again against Fed chief, calls for board to take control

Calling him "a stubborn MORON," President Donald Trump on Friday renewed his personal attacks on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in a post on his Truth Social media platform.

DPA ECONOMY Published August 01,2025 Subscribe

US President Donald Trump continued his verbal attacks on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday, calling the country's key central banker "a subborn MORON" in a post on his Truth Social media platform.



The rant followed the central bank's decision on Wednesday to keep rates unchanged. Trump has been pushing hard for a rate drop, but Powell - and some independent economists - say the effect of Trump's widespread tariffs needs to work its way through the US economy to ensure that it does not produce higher inflation.



Trump also demanded that the Federal Reserve Board "ASSUME CONTROL" if Powell continues to refuse to "substantially" lower the key interest rate.



Interest rate decisions are not made solely by the Fed chairman, but by the Federal Reserve Board. During the latest decision on Wednesday, it was notable that, unlike the previous meeting, not all members supported maintaining the key interest rate. Two of the 11 representatives present - Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller - advocated for a rate cut. Dissenting votes are rare at the Fed.



Trump is reportedly considering Waller, alongside Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, as a potential successor to Powell.



Observers believe it is possible that more board members could deviate from the majority's stance in the next decision, not least due to pressure from Trump.











