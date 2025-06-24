Global markets are trending positively

The tensions that erupted following Israel's targeting of Iran continue to impact market direction, and developments related to the issue remain at the forefront of investor concerns.

Following the recent events, Iran's decision not to close the Strait of Hormuz reflected positively on equity markets and contributed to a decline in oil prices.

Fed Chair Powell is scheduled to speak before the U.S. Congress, and investors will be looking for signals regarding the fight against inflation and the potential interest rate cut cycle.

Forward guidance from Fed officials also remains under close watch. Yesterday, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman stated that if inflationary pressures remain limited, she would support a rate cut starting at the Fed's July meeting.

Meanwhile, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said the recent increase in tariffs has so far had a more modest impact on the economy than expected.