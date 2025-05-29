US COURT OF INTERNATIONAL TRADE BLOCKS TRUMPS TARIFFS

The US Court of International Trade has ruled that President Donald Trump exceeded his legal authority in imposing tariffs on other countries and decided to block the implementation of these tariffs.

The court announced its decision on Wednesday in a lawsuit filed against the government by several private companies and states regarding the customs duties imposed by Trump on imported goods.

The ruling stated that tariffs based on the principle of reciprocity exceeded the authority granted to the president under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to regulate imports through customs duties.

The ruling, which stated that the Constitution grants Congress the sole authority to regulate trade and impose taxes, announced that the contested tariff decisions would be revoked and their implementation permanently blocked.

According to reports in the US press, the Trump administration has appealed the court's ruling.

Trump signed the executive order on April 2, which he referred to as "Independence Day," providing for the application of reciprocal tariffs on US trading partners.

He announced that the base tariff rate would be 10% and shared customs duty rates that vary by country, considering the tariffs and non-tariff barriers applied by countries.





