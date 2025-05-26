GERMANYS CHANCELLOR MERZ: ISRAELI ATTACKS ON GAZA NO LONGER JUSTIFIED AS FIGHT AGAINST TERRORISM

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Monday that Israel's recent attacks on Gaza are taking a humanitarian toll on civilians that can no longer be justified as a fight against terrorism.

"Harming the civilian population to such an extent, as has increasingly been the case in recent days, can no longer be justified as a fight against Hamas terrorism," he told broadcaster WDR in a televised interview.

He added he planned to hold a call with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week to tell him "to not overdo it," though for "historical reasons", Germany would always be more guarded in its criticism than some European partners.

Putin views Ukraine talks offers as 'sign of weakness'

Putin sees proposals to him to bring an end to the fighting in Ukraine as a "sign of weakness", German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Monday.

"Putin obviously sees offers of talks as a sign of weakness," Merz told public broadcaster WDR. "If even an offer to meet at the Vatican does not get (Russia's) approval, then we must be prepared for this war to last longer than we all wish or can imagine."







