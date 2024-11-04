TÜRKIYES PASSENGER CAR SALES FALLS 8.4% IN OCTOBER

Passenger car sales in Türkiye dropped 8.4% year-on-year by 75,662 units in October, according to data released by an industry group on Monday.

A total of 97,274 passenger cars and light commercial vehicles were sold across the country last month, falling 4% at an annualized pace, the Automotive Distributors' and Mobility Association (ODMD) data showed.

Light commercial vehicle sales, on the other hand, surged by 15.2% to 21,612 units during the same period.

In October, hybrid cars accounted for 21.2% of total automobile sales or 16,017 units, enjoying an annual surge of 84.8%.

Electric car sales declined 9.4% from a year ago to 8,906 units in October, making up 11.8% of total sales.

In January-October, the automobile market slightly grew by 0.2% from the prior year to 750,935 units, while light commercial vehicles' sales decreased by 6.3% to 196,231 units.