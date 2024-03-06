Haley campaign responds after Super Tuesday trouncing

Nikki Haley's campaign said the results of the Super Tuesday contests to decide the Republican nominee for president showed that the party still remains deeply divided.



Former US president Donald Trump easily defeated Haley in all of the states that held Republican nominating contests, apart from Vermont.



"Unity is not achieved by simply claiming 'we're united.' Today, in state after state, there remains a large bloc of Republican primary voters who are expressing deep concerns about Donald Trump," the campaign said in a statement.



Neither the campaign nor Haley herself has addressed whether she plans on staying in the race.



