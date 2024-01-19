Zelensky: Ukrainian economy grows by 5% despite war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that his country's economy grew by 5% last year compared to 2022 despite the Russian invasion.



Tax revenues also increased by the same amount, the head of state said in his daily video address late on Thursday. "This is a clear sign of Ukraine's strength," he said in Kiev.



Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal had reported to him that the situation in the financial system was stable, Zelensky said, and all social benefits were being paid out in full.



"The work is ongoing, and I am grateful to everyone involved. The results are exactly what we need," said Zelensky.



Ukrainian economic growth of around 5% was also expected by the European Union. It is a recovery effect after the Ukrainian economy shrank by almost 30% in 2022, the first year of the war. Although the Eastern European country's economic output is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, the EU expects it to be around 20% under pre-war levels.



Even though Zelensky speaks of financial stability, his country is very dependent on foreign aid. According to the central bank in Kiev, Ukraine received the equivalent of more than €38.8 billion ($42.2 billion) in 2023.



Shmyhal estimates that the country will need €33 billion from allies this year. However, financial support from the EU and the US is still in doubt, as some European and US political leaders have attempted to block aid to the war-stricken country.

