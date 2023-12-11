EU, Germany consider possible sanctions against radical Israeli settlers

EU member states are discussing possible sanctions against radical Israeli settlers, Germany's deputy foreign minister said on Monday.

Anna Luhrmann said following the US decision to sanction individuals implicated in West Bank attacks, the EU Foreign Affairs Council will discuss similar steps in today's meeting.

"We are currently discussing what we can do, as EU member states, on this issue. As Germany, we are also considering national measures, entry bans," she told reporters in Brussels.

The US administration announced last week that it is imposing sanctions and visa travel restrictions against extremist settlers who have been implicated in violent attacks.

Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank have soared to its highest level since the escalation of the Israel-Gaza conflict on Oct. 7.

Extremists among the settlers have committed over 300 violent attacks, killing at least nine Palestinians in the past two months, according to the health authorities. Hundreds of Palestinians were also forcibly displaced from their lands.