Air passenger traffic in Türkiye hits 200M in January-November

Nearly 200 million passengers-including transit passengers-traveled through Türkiye's airports in January-November, the country's air travel authority announced on Wednesday.

The eleven-month figure rose 18% at an annualized pace, exceeding the pre-pandemic level of 195.5 million, according to State Airports Authority General Directorate (DHMI) data.

The number of domestic passengers grew 16.7% year-on-year to 84.4 million from January to November.

Some 115.3 million passengers took international flights in the first eleven months of this year, a surge of 19.2% from 2022.

Türkiye's airports served more than 2 million planes, including overflights. Of these, 804,381 were on domestic routes and 759,649 on international ones. This was up 15.3% from the same period last year.

The cargo traffic last month amounted to 3.8 million tons in the 11-month period, marking an annual rise of 0.6%.

Passenger traffic in Türkiye's busiest air hub, Istanbul Airport, rose 19% year-on-year to 70.4 million in January-November.

Türkiye's second-busiest hub, Sabiha Gokcen Airport located on Istanbul's Anatolian side, saw 33.9 million passengers, soaring 21% in the same period.



MONTHLY FIGURES

In November, the number of passengers flying via Turkish airports, including transit passengers, increased 8.7% from a year ago to 14.7 million.

Plane traffic, including overflights, was at 156,028 last month, rising 4.3% year-on-year, while air cargo traffic hit 320,161 tons.

Türkiye's two busiest air hubs, Istanbul Airport and Sabiha Gokcen Airport, both in Istanbul, welcomed 42.8 million passengers in November.

Istanbul Airport welcomed 5.8 million passengers, with 1.3 million on domestic routes and 4.5 million on international flights. The mega-airport served 39,211 flights in November.

Sabiha Gokcen Airport saw nearly 3 million passengers, including 1.6 million domestic and 1.5 million international ones.