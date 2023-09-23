EU official says trade relationship with China 'very unbalanced'

EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis, on a four-day visit to China, called the European Union's trade relations with China "very unbalanced" but noted the EU does not want to decouple from the Asian powerhouse.



The bloc's trade deficit currently amounts to almost €400 billion ($427 billion) per year, the Latvian said on Saturday during a speech in Shanghai.



He also defended the EU's position of specifically minimizing strategic dependencies with China. "But let me stress: de-risking is not decoupling. And the EU has no intention of decoupling from China," Dombrovskis said.



The EU commissioner is expected in the capital Beijing on Monday to meet Vice Premier He Lifeng, where the EU's investigation into China's support for manufacturers of electric cars, announced last week, is expected to be discussed.



The EU accuses the People's Republic of pushing down the price of these cars with high state subsidies and thus securing unfair market advantages for the manufacturers.



Beijing, on the other hand, criticizes the EU's measures as a violation of international economic and trade rules.



On Tuesday, the European Chamber of Commerce in Beijing criticized the lack of market opening for foreign companies in China in a position paper.



EU companies have recently had to struggle with new guidelines and laws, the report said.









