RUSSIAS CENTRAL BANK TO INCREASE FOREIGN EXCHANGE SALES BY APPROXIMATE 10 TIMES

News Economy Russia's Central Bank to increase foreign exchange sales by approximate 10 times

Russia's Central Bank announced that daily foreign exchange sales in the domestic market will be temporarily increased from 2.3 billion rubles to 21.4 billion rubles (approximately 220 million dollars).

Published September 06,2023
A Russian state flag flies over the Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia March 29, 2021. (REUTERS File Photo)

The Central Bank of Russia said in a statement on Wednesday that foreign exchange sales in the domestic market will be accelerated due to the upcoming maturity of Russian Eurobond issuances in foreign currency on September 16.

The statement indicated that the Central Bank would increase foreign exchange sales in the domestic market from 2.3 billion rubles to 21.4 billion rubles between September 14 and September 22. It emphasized that this step is temporary.

The Central Bank had previously raised its policy interest rate from 8.5% to 12% on August 15 due to the depreciation of the ruble and signaled the possibility of additional interest rate hikes in future meetings.