Members of the FOMC divided on interest rate increase

In accordance with the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting held on July 25-26 in the United States, "most" policymakers continued to prioritize the fight against inflation, while "certain participants" expressed concerns about the risks of raising interest rates too aggressively on the economy.

The minutes include the statement, "Participants maintained their commitment to achieving the 2 percent inflation goal," and an assessment that "most participants continued to see significant upside risks to inflation that could warrant further tightening of monetary policy."

As per the minutes, policymakers deliberated over evidence of declining inflation and evaluated the potential harm to employment and economic growth from excessive interest rate hikes. "A few" participants advocated for no change in interest rates in July.

The minutes state that "various risk management issues that could influence future policy decisions were also discussed," and note that "while some participants observed that economic activity remained resilient and the labor market stayed robust, they also pointed out downside risks to economic activity and upside risks to the unemployment rate."

According to the minutes, Federal Reserve policymakers generally acknowledged the persistence of a high level of uncertainty and emphasized that future interest rate decisions would be "entirely" data-driven, underscoring the role of data in clarifying the extent of the ongoing disinflation process.

The minutes revealed that Federal Reserve experts have abandoned their projection of a "mild recession" for this year and anticipate growth below trend in 2024 and 2025.

The next Fed meeting is scheduled for September 19-20.