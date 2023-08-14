TPAO acquires a 5-year license,explors oil across 4 provinces

Türkiye's Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) has obtained a 5-year petroleum exploration license for 5 fields located in the provinces of Siirt, Şırnak, Amasya, and Samsun.

In a significant move towards advancing Türkiye's energy prospects, the Türkiye Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) has successfully secured exclusive 5-year petroleum exploration licenses for a cluster of fields spanning across multiple provinces. The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, acting through the General Directorate of Mining and Petroleum Affairs, has officially ratified this momentous decision, marking a new phase in Türkiye's pursuit of energy independence.

This decisive step grants TPAO exclusive rights to explore and exploit petroleum resources in five distinct fields, strategically located within the provinces of Siirt, Şırnak, Amasya, and Samsun. The announcement, formally documented in the pages of the Official Gazette, underlines Türkiye's commitment to harnessing its domestic energy potential for both economic growth and national self-reliance.

As TPAO takes on the responsibility of exploring these diverse petroleum fields, the nation's aspirations for energy security and sustainable development receive a notable boost. This venture not only signifies the corporation's dedication to technological innovation and responsible resource management but also serves as a testament to Türkiye's forward-looking energy policies.