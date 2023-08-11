San Francisco fed president urges vigilance as new report highlights lingering high inflation

In statements made to Yahoo Finance, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said, "Inflation data came largely as expected, and this is good news."

While consumer prices in the U.S. rose by 0.2% monthly in line with expectations, the annual increase of 3.2% remained below the market expectation of 3.3%.

Daly stated, "This is also consistent with what we believe will happen, meaning inflation will gradually come down. However, it's not a data point that declares victory for us. There is still much work to be done."