Inflation statement from Minister Şimşek

Minister Şimşek's statement was as follows:

"With the impact of fiscal measures, exchange rate developments, and wage increases, inflation for July was realized at 47.8% annually, in line with market expectations.

We are in a transitional period aiming for disinflation and price stability. With the positive impact of the monetary policy stance, annual inflation will start to decrease from mid-2024 onwards.

We will support the disinflation process with fiscal discipline. The fundamental aim of our policies is to permanently bring inflation down to single digits in the medium term."