Inflation figures announced

According to the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) changes in July 2023 were as follows:

Monthly change compared to the previous month: 9.49%

Change compared to the previous year's December: 31.14%

Change compared to the previous year's July: 47.83%

Change compared to the 12-month average: 57.45%

Among the main groups, the housing group showed the least increase with 19.31% compared to the same month of the previous year. On the other hand, the restaurant and hotels group had the highest increase with 82.62% compared to the same month of the previous year.

In terms of major expenditure groups, education showed the least increase with 2.67% compared to the previous month in July 2023. Meanwhile, transportation had the highest increase with 17.75% compared to the previous month.

Out of the 143 main items covered in the index, there was a decrease in the index of 4 main items, no change in the index of 4 main items, and an increase in the index of 135 main items as of July 2023.

The special weighted CPI index (B) had an annual increase of 54.32% and a monthly increase of 8.92%.

Excluding the impact of raw food products, energy, alcoholic beverages, tobacco, and gold, the change in the CPI in July 2023 was as follows: