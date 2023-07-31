Cutting all economic ties with China is an 'illusion': French finance minister

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said over the weekend that cutting all economic ties with China is an "illusion," casting doubt that Western countries could ever break with China economically.

Le Maire, who participated in the 9th China-France High-Level Economic and Financial Dialogue in Beijing on Saturday, shared his views on bilateral relations between France and China in a press release, according to a report by the Global Times.

He said France wants better access to the Chinese market and his country should export more to China for a balanced economic relationship while noting that France is on the "right track."

He emphasized that the concept of "de-risking," which has been frequently used recently, does not mean that China "poses a threat."

Paris' doors are open to Chinese investors, especially in the fields of electric vehicles, batteries and energy transformation, he noted.

Following the China-France Economic and Financial Dialogue that ended Saturday, the two countries reached a consensus to cooperate on many issues such as climate change, aviation, agriculture and cosmetics.