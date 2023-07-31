Australia government reduce emissions and energy bills with gas sector reform

It is part of a government program aiming to reduce emissions and lower energy bills.

It was announced that the gas sector accounts for 17% of the state's greenhouse gas emissions.

D'Ambrosio stated, "Reducing our gas dependency, achieving our ambitious net-zero emission reduction target by 2045, and directing more Victorians towards more efficient electric appliances that will save them money on their bills are of critical importance."

The new requirements will apply to all new public buildings, including homes, schools, and hospitals, that have not yet reached the design stage.

The state of South East Australia is expected to face a gas shortage in the coming years due to a decline in production in offshore fields operated by Exxon Mobil, which has long supplied the region with fuel.

According to a statement from the Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association seen by Reuters, it is not expected that the upcoming ban will solve emission reduction issues, as new homes will still be connected to the coal-based electricity grid.

Victoria, which is heavily reliant on coal, reportedly sees electricity generation accounting for about half of the state's carbon emissions.

Samantha McCulloch, CEO of the Executive Council, said, "By ignoring the fact that investing in more gas supply is the best way to lower gas prices, the Victorian Government is taking away consumers' choice for limited climate benefit."