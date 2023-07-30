TÜRKIYES PORTS AMONG WORLDS BEST, WITH FOUR IN TOP 100 - LLOYDS LIST

Türkiye's four ports have been ranked among the top 100 ports in the world by Lloyd's List, the world's oldest and most prestigious maritime publication.



The ports of Ambarlı, Kocaeli, Mersin, and Tekirdağ were all included in the 2022 list, which is based on their handling capabilities. Ambarlı ranked 74th, Kocaeli ranked 89th, Mersin ranked 92nd, and Tekirdağ ranked 100th.



This is a significant achievement for Türkiye, as it demonstrates the country's strength in maritime trade and the competitiveness of its ports on the global stage. Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu praised the success of the ports, saying that it reaffirms Türkiye's position as a prominent player in international maritime trade.



The inclusion of these Turkish ports on the prestigious list is expected to have a positive impact on the country's economy and further boost the logistics sector. Lloyd's List is a respected reference for the shipping industry, and the fact that four Turkish ports made it to the list highlights the country's significant investments and advancements in the maritime and logistics domains.



As Türkiye continues to make strategic progress in the maritime sector, the nation is set to strengthen its position as a key player on the international stage. The success of Ambarlı, Kocaeli, Mersin, and Tekirdağ ports marks an important milestone in enhancing Türkiye's potential within the maritime industry, foreshadowing even greater accomplishments in the years to come.







