Burning car freighter towed toward Dutch island in risky operation

Emergency services are towing away a burning, heavily loaded car freighter off the Dutch coast to safe mooring, local maritime authorities said.



Officials had earlier postponed the manoeuvre at the last minute due to the weather conditions.



However, they began efforts to tow the Fremantle Highway freight ship from the Dutch island of Terschelling eastwards to the island of Schiermonnikoog, in the Wadden Sea, early Sunday evening.



The operation is considered risky as the vessel with about 3,800 cars on board was still burning and the wind direction and heavy smoke from the vessel previously made the manoeuvre impossible.



There are concerns that it could break up or capsize en route, which could result in an environmental catastrophe. The beaches and dunes of the string of small islands in the Wadden Sea are important areas for migratory birds.



Experts had earlier prepared the vessel for towing and said precautions were being taken against any spillage of pollutants.



"We are keeping ourselves informed and holding our breath," the mayor of Schiermonnikoog, Ineke van Gent, tweeted as concern grew that the operation could endanger the island.



The transport was to be accompanied by tugboats and a ship that specializes in clearing oil at sea.



The freighter was to be repositioned 16 kilometres north of Schiermonnikoog until a final harbour is found. The journey is expected to take 12 to 14 hours.



The Panama-flagged ship was originally heading from Bremerhaven in Germany to Singapore when it caught fire in the early hours of Wednesday off the island of Ameland, which neighbours Terschelling. One person died during the evacuation of the crew.



Experts speculated that the fire started from the battery of one of the electric cars on the freighter, but this has not been confirmed. About 500 electric cars were on board.

