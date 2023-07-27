TÜRKIYES CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR FORECASTS TEMPORARY INFLATION INCREASE

Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan made a presentation during the informational meeting held for the introduction of the Inflation Report 2023-III.

"INFLATION WILL SHOW A TEMPORARY INCREASE IN THE SHORT TERM."

We will continue to use all our tools decisively in line with our main goal of price stability. Inflation will show a temporary increase in the short term.

"WE WILL START TO FEEL THE POSITIVE EFFECTS OF OUR DECISIONS BY THE END OF 2023."

We will start to feel the positive effects of our interest rate hike decisions and credit tightening decisions by the end of 2023.

Due to exchange rates and fiscal measures, inflation will show a temporary increase in the short term. We are carefully creating the ground for sustainable disinflation to begin in 2024.

"INFLATION HAS DECREASED FROM 85.5% IN OCTOBER TO 38.2% IN JUNE."

In our country, inflation has decreased from 85.5% in October to 38.2% as of June. This development has been influenced by the stability in exchange rates and the declining global commodity prices. When we look at the contributions of sub-groups to the annual inflation in June, the main contribution to the decline in inflation has come from core goods, food, and especially energy items, which are positively affected by global commodity prices. On the other hand, the contribution of the service group, reflecting the inertia in inflation, is horizontally fluctuating at around 15 points.

In June, inflation indicated a strengthening in the main trend. In this development, the strong performance in domestic demand, wage and exchange rate developments, and the rigidity in service inflation have been significant. Data for the second quarter of the year show that the strong performance in economic activity has been particularly driven by domestic demand.

"WE FORESEE THAT OUR SELECTIVE CREDIT TIGHTENING DECISIONS WILL BALANCE DOMESTIC DEMAND."

Qualitative growth and investments will accompany the permanently declining inflation. We foresee that our selective credit tightening decisions will balance domestic demand. We expect a significant improvement in the current account balance in the second half of the year.

"WE WILL CONTINUE TO USE ALL OUR TOOLS DECISIVELY."

We will continue to use all our tools decisively until inflation returns to single digits and reaches our medium-term target.

"WE HAVE REVISED OUR YEAR-END 2023 INFLATION FORECAST TO 58%."

We have made a significant update in our inflation path. We have revised our year-end 2023 inflation forecast to 58%. We have updated our year-end 2024 forecast to 33%. We expect inflation to decline to 15% at the end of 2025.