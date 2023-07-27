Emirati company, Turkish defense cluster sign deal

Abu Dhabi-based tactical equipment maker Black Cobra Military Supplies (BCMS) and Türkiye's OSTIM Defense and Aviation Cluster (OSSA) have reportedly signed a cooperation deal during an ongoing defense fair in Istanbul.

At the 16th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF), negotiations were held between the managers of both parties, according to information received on Thursday by Anadolu.

Following discussions in line with the vision of strengthening cooperation between Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates, a cooperation agreement was drawn up to create a roadmap for mutual business development activities with Turkish small- and medium-sized enterprises, technology transfer, and establishing strategic partnerships.

The four-day IDEF runs through Friday.









