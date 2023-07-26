Türkiye, Tajikistan sign military, financial cooperation agreement

Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and his Tajik counterpart Gen. Sherali Mirzo signed on Wednesday a military and financial cooperation agreement, and a protocol on financial aid between the two countries.

Güler is holding bilateral meetings at the TUYAP Fair and Congress Center in Istanbul, where the 16th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) 2023, organized by the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation, is underway.

He met Mirzo on the sidelines of the exhibition, and attended the signing ceremony after the meeting.















