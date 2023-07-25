US State Department hopeful for revival of Black Sea Grain initiative through Erdoğan-Putin meeting

The United States Department of State expressed hope that a meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin could lead to a successful outcome regarding the revival of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. After Russia announced that the expired Grain Corridor Agreement would not be extended, there was global backlash, and hopes were placed on Türkiye for Russia's return to the agreement.

In a daily press briefing, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller referred to President Erdoğan's statement expressing his intention to hold further discussions with Putin on the grain agreement, and they believe that the upcoming meeting would result in success.

Miller also mentioned that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken would welcome the support of all allies and partners in the region regarding the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Regarding the meeting between the Turkish and Russian leaders on this matter, Miller said, "We will remain hopeful that some success will come out of these discussions."

The spokesperson also pointed out that after Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the missile and drone attacks they initiated last week have resulted in the deaths and injuries of numerous civilians, and they have also targeted grain ships on the Danube River.

Regarding the recent voting in the Israeli Knesset, Miller used the term "unfortunate" to describe the approval of the controversial bill that would limit the Supreme Court's authority over the government.

He emphasized that it is unfortunate that the controversial decision in the Knesset was achieved with only a very narrow majority, citing the words of US President Joe Biden that "significant changes in democracy can be enduring only if they are undertaken within as broad a consensus as possible."

On January 5th, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin announced a "judicial reform" that includes changes such as limiting the powers of the Supreme Court and giving the government a say in judicial appointments.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously announced the postponement of the controversial judicial reform on March 27th, which had sparked widespread mass protests and strikes across the country. However, after the approval of the 2023-2024 budget by the parliament at the end of May, they announced that they would bring the judicial reform back to the agenda.

Following the impasse in negotiations with the opposition, the government recently resumed its efforts to push through the judicial reform.

As part of the controversial judicial reform, the bill to revoke the Supreme Court's oversight over the government was approved in the parliament today.