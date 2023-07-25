News Economy Turkish finance chief Şimşek: We are committed to bringing down inflation

In a series of statements, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek emphasized the government's commitment to improving the country's economic indicators. On Twitter, he mentioned that measures are being taken to enhance the balance of payments, decrease public deficits, and curb inflation.

Published July 25,2023

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek reaffirmed the government's commitment to improving the country's economic situation.



On Twitter, he mentioned that the decisions made by the Central Bank are specifically geared towards reducing the current account deficit and curbing inflation in the medium term.



The minister also added: "We will persist in directing their limited resources towards boosting exports and promoting investments. These measures align with the broader objective of enhancing the country's balance of payments and reducing public deficits."









