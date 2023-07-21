GERMANYS RESTAURANTS HUNGRY FOR STAFF, NEW RECIPE NEEDED TO FILL GAP

Germany currently has a shortage of more than 65,000 employees in hotels and restaurants, according to the hospitality industry association Dehoga.



"According to the monthly Dehoga surveys, the shortage of employees is consistently one of the biggest challenges for businesses," the association told dpa.



"The Federal Employment Agency reports 33,160 vacancies in the hospitality industry for June. However, we assume that the actual demand is at least twice as high, as many businesses no longer report their vacancies to the employment agencies or job centres," Dehoga labour market expert Sandra Warden said.



Warden pointed to the June 2019 figures when there were almost 40,000 vacancies reported.



"And as we know, the problem has worsened immensely since then (in the wake of the Corona pandemic)," Warden said. "Especially now in the holiday season and the associated increased demand in tourist destinations, the need continues to rise," she said.



In the meantime, gastronomy businesses were coping with the situation in whatever way they can.



"There are businesses that are therefore forced to shorten their opening hours, close the doors on certain days or concentrate their menu offerings," Warden said.



Some restaurants have begun to focus more on self-service rather than full table service.



Warden said Dehoga members hoped the industry would benefit quickly from the possibilities offered by immigration reforms, as well as facilitated employment of refugees.



In addition, the association called for a campaign for training in multiple skills and for practical professions and skills to be valued more highly.

