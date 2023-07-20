Finance chief Şimşek: Türkiye to provide maximum support to exports

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has announced that the government's new economic program will prioritize exports.

In a statement on his social media account, Şimşek said that the government will take measures to balance domestic demand while providing maximum support to exports. He also said that the resources obtained from abroad will be channeled into exports and investments.

"One of the biggest priorities of our program is to strongly support exports," Şimşek said. "We will provide maximum support to exports while taking measures to balance domestic demand. We will channel the resources we obtain from abroad into exports and investments."







